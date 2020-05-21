Disney parks could lose $27 million a day amid coronavirus pandemic

An article by the OC Register stated that Disney parks could burn through more than $27 million a day amid an extended coronavirus shutdown.

Moreover, a analysts report from Wells Fargo Securities entitled “Thanos Returns as Coronavirus” estimates that the shuttering of Disney resorts around the globe amid the COVID-19 pandemic could cost the Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products division up to $7.5 billion in operating income over the next three quarters.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

This segment aired May 20, 2020.