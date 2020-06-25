Disneyland will not be reopening on July 17th as initially planned

The state of California has now indicated it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until After July 4th which Disney says does not give them enough time to prepare to bring back thousands of cast members.

To restart the business they say they are going to delay the reopening of the theme park and resort hotels until they get approval from government officials.

This segment aired on June 24, 2020.