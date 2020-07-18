Disparities found in online learning for minority and low-income students, new study shows

Analysis by the Los Angeles Unified School District found that thousands of students from minority or low-income families did not regularly participate in remote learning during the spring.

The pandemic forced the district to finish out the school year with online classes. Its report found that Black and Latino students of middle and high school grades participated only 10% to 20% of the time. The number was even lower among English learners, students with disabilities, homeless students and those in foster care.

