Dolly Parton gets first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund

Dolly Parton got a dose of her own medicine. The queen of country posted a video on social media of her receiving her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Dolly got the shot at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and recorded the whole experience. She encouraged others to get the vaccine as well, and even sang a rendition of her hit song “Jolene” with updated lyrics. Last year, Dolly gave a $1 million donation to COVID-19 research, which was partly used to fund Moderna’s vaccine.

This segment aired on 5 Live on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.