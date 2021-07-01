Donald Duck and ‘Coco’ will meet in newly themed Disney California Adventure attraction

The Disney California Adventure Park 3D theatrical attraction “Mickey’s PhilharMagic” will unite Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” with Donald Duck in a new musical short, Disney Parks announced Thursday.

The musical number “Un Poco Loco” will be featured, along with an original score from the film’s original composer, Germaine Franco.

“[This is] the first time Disney and Pixar animators have worked on a creative endeavor where characters from both animation studios will be seen together on screen,” Disney said in a statement.

The newly themed show premieres at the Southern California theme park July 17, Disneyland’s anniversary, before opening at Walt Disney World in Florida for its 50th anniversary.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on July 1, 2021.