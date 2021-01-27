Don’t call it pizza! Roman chefs open pinsa shop in L.A.

Don’t call it pizza. Pinsa is the new kid in town, thanks to chef and co-owner of Oste Los Angeles, Alessandro Iacobelli. Pinsaria Oste Los Angeles was set to open months ago, but with lockdowns and an uncertain future, Iacobelli tells KTLA 5 Live they couldn’t wait any longer.

Iacboelli joined 5 Live to discuss the difference between pizza and pinsa, and how the Roman street food scene inspired a restaurant decades in the making.

For more information, visit ostelosangeles.com.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Live on January 21. 2021.