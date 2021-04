Emma Fyffe from VENN joined 5 Live to talk about the latest in pop culture and video game news.

Clubhouse is a voice chat only app that lets you jump in and out of different conversations happening live. It's like Zoom meetings without video, or live podcasts where you can participate or just listen in. It's a great tool for networking and is invite only for now, but using the app can give companies access to personal data stored on kid's phones or even expose them to abusive or hateful language. If your kid is using Clubhouse, it's time for a talk about online boundaries and online safety.