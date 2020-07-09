Downtown Disney set to reopen this week with health restrictions in place

Downtown Disney is set to reopen Thursday with modifications in place.

Disneyland resort officials say guests will have their temperature checked before entering. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees or above will be turned away, along with the rest of their party. Stores and restaurants will have limited capacity and physical barriers to help maintain social distancing. Officials also say hand sanitizer and handwashing stations will be added to key areas. Face coverings will, of course, be required for guests age 2 and older.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on July 8, 2020.