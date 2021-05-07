Drake is selling a candle that smells like him as part of Mother’s Day partnership with Postmates

Drake is releasing a new line of candles Mother’s Day weekend.

He’s calling the brand “The Better World Fragrance House.” The line of candles includes five different scents, including one called “Carby Musk,” which is said to smell like the rapper himself.

Drake teamed up with Postmates for the release, and starting May 7 through Mother’s Day, one of the scented candles will come free with a Postmates order of $50 or more from some of his favorite restaurants in Los Angeles or New York, including Craig’s, Boa Steakhouse, Tao and Nobu.

The candles will be available for purchase online starting May 10.

This segment aired on 5 Live on May 7, 2021.

A Postmates email sent out on May 7, 2021 shows the promotion with Drake.