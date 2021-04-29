Elon Musk tweet drives up value of Dogecoin

The value of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin has climbed significantly following a tweet from billionaire Elon Musk. Musk simply tweeted, “The Dogefather SNL May 8.”  The tweet was both a reference to his frequent tweets about Dogecoin, and his planned appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” Dogecoin’s price soared 20% in 24 hour to 32 cents.  Dogecoin started as a joke in 2013. It is now the sixth largest digital coin with a total market value of almost $42 billion.

