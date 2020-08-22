Encino residents fed up with influencer party house

Residents of an Encino neighborhood are asking city officials to do something about a group of renters.

Since March, a group of social media influencers started renting a $3 million home on Comber Avenue and have turned it into a party house, neighbors told KTLA. Residents also said that some of the parties go into the early morning hours with crowds of 30 to 40 people.

This segment aired on Aug. 21, 2020.