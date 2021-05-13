Esports program at local college is helping churn out pro-gamers: VENN + 5 Live

Emma Fyffe from VENN joined 5 Live to talk about the latest in pop culture and video game news.

Few things can seem more daunting than programming software. But like most things, once you grasp the principles, the world is your oyster. You can teach kids, or yourself for that matter,how to program their very own video game with Nintendo’s new ‘Game Builder Garage’. It’s a game that teaches you how to create games,and the adorable, intuitive gameplay will hook kids and adults alike. Best of all, it’s only $29.99 versus a lot of other $60 dollar titles for the Nintendo switch.

The Olympics are back this summer and fans around the world will have more access than ever before to the world’s finest athletes, thanks to a partnership between the Olympic committee and the streaming service Twitch. The events themselves won’t be broadcast on stream, but twitch will have a dedicated channel covering the games. We’re looking forward to live Q & A’s, interviews,interactive features, and more coming at the end of July when the games kick off.

Having a career as a professional video game player was pretty much a pipe dream until very recently. But gaming is one of the fastest growing markets in the world and more jobs open up in the industry every year. Some colleges now offer both intramural and varsity programs for competitive gamers and students looking to go into esports broadcasting and designing the technology that makes it all work. Venn recently ranked the top 10 esportsprograms in the U.S. The top 3 schools were U.C. Irvine, Miami University,and Michigan State.

This segment aired on 5 Live on May 13, 2021.