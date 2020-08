An argument over face masks turned into a physical confrontation in Manhattan Beach.

An unidentified woman tossed coffee at a man who was not wearing a mask last Friday morning. Both sides declined to press charges, according to Manhattan police.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on August 4, 2020.