Facebook is developing a new Instagram app targeting young kids: VENN + 5 Live

You probably already think your kids spend too much time on social media, and now Facebook wants to get kids logged in even younger. Instagram has identified kids under1 3 as a lucrative demographic and are angling to make a kid-friendly version of the popular photo sharing app. The question is, in such a volatile field as social media, is it possible to regulate it enough to be safe for kids?

Crypto-currencies such as Bitcoin and Etherium are gaining popularity as an accessible way for people to invest their money, but due to the way the currency is created, it has a massive environmental impact. For example, it’s estimated that the yearly energy consumption of Bitcoin is on par with that of the country of New Zealand. If mining for Bitcoin isn’t powered by sustainable energy sources, it will have a major effect on the environment.

Faze Clan, Cloud 9, 100 Thieves: You’ve maybe heard your kids talk about them over dinner, or when they’re begging you for $70 branded sweatpants. Groups like these may start out as small, hyper focused, competitive gaming collectives, but as esports teams get bigger, they’ve developed into massive franchises. Fazeclan, Cloud 9, and 100 Thieves are three of the biggest organizations right now, and there are more popping up every day.

This segment aired on 5 Live on May 20, 2021.