Facebook launches Instagram Reels, as TikTok’s future in the U.S. remains unclear

The Facebook-owned app, Instagram, released a near carbon copy of Tik-Tok on Wednesday. Instagram Reels allows users to create short-form videos set to music or other audio.

This comes as TikTok’s future in the U.S. hangs in the balance, with President Donald Trump threatening to ban the platform. It also comes a week after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was grilled at a congressional antitrust hearing about the company’s anti-competitive practices.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on August 5, 2020.