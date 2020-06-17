Facial recognition captured data on 30 thousand fans unknowingly during this year’s Rose Bowl game

A new report has revealed more than 30 thousand football fans were unknowingly captured by facial-recognition technology before this year’s Rose Bowl game in Pasadena.

Tech publication OneZero is reporting that there were four hidden cameras belonging to a company called ‘Visibility’ near the Fanfest area. The cameras were scooping up data on each audience member, performing criminal background checks, and scanning their public profiles online for potential security threats.

Many attendees at the Rose Bowl were unaware they were taking part in the test run of this surveillance system.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/

This segment aired June 16, 2020.