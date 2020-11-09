Fatima’s Grill is heating up traditional dishes with an imaginative twist

From Philly cheesesteaks, to shawarma wraps, to burritos and burgers, Fatima’s Mexican-Mediterranean Fusion Grill offers mouth-watering and imaginative meals that aim to satisfy your every craving.

5 Live’s Robert Puente headed out to try the Instagram sensation for himself. A middle-school fantasy come true, at Fatima’s you can add Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to any plate. Robert chowed down on a Hot Cheeto double cheeseburger and a Hot Cheeto burrito, and spoke with the owner about the inspiration behind his wild creations.

Find Fatima’s Grill at 7840 Firestone Blvd, Downey, CA 90241.