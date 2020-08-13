Fauci ‘seriously doubts’ Russia’s coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is casting serious doubt about the safety of a Russian coronavirus vaccine.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that his country had become the first to develop a usable vaccine for the coronavirus without conducting a phase three trial, which involves testing the drug on patients to assess efficacy and side effects. Full-scale production of the vaccine is expected to begin next month.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on August 12, 2020.