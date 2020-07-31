Fauci suggests goggles or eye shields for extra protection against COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci is now suggesting wearing goggles or eye shields for extra protection against contracting the coronavirus, in addition to wearing a mask.

“Theoretically, you should protect all the mucosal surfaces. So if you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it,” Fauci said in an interview on Wednesday. Fauci also encouraged people to get a flu vaccine this fall.

This segment aired on July 30, 2020.