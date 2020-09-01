FDA could approve COVID-19 vaccine before phase three trials end

The Food and Drug Administration could authorize the emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine before phase three trials are over.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn told the Financial Times that if a vaccine developer applies for approval before the end of phase three, the FDA may authorize it.

Hahn said the agency would have to determine that the benefit outweighs the risk. He also said the vaccine decision would be based on data, not politics.

