Federal appeals court strikes down California’s ban against high-capacity gun magazines

A federal court has struck down California’s ban on high-capacity gun magazines.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said the ban was well-intentioned, but unconstitutional. The ruling said the ban infringes on the Second Amendment right to own firearms.

California banned magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition as a way to help prevent mass shootings. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office is now reviewing the decision to see if it would be able to appeal.

This segment aired on August 14, 2020.