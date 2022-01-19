Fendi designs luxury accessory for your crypto hardware wallet

Fendi becomes the first of its kind to bridge web3 with luxury fashion. In a partnership with Ledger, a global digital asset management platform, Fendi has designed the first ever crypto cold wallet accessory. Unveiled during their Fall/Winter 2022 menswear runway, the collaboration features two silver cases. One is meant to replicate the shape of Fendi’s iconic Baguette bag while the other resembles Fendi’s O’Lock chain.

Cold wallets are designed to provide full custody of crypto coins to the owner and to provide a means of storage offline and secure from hacks. Ledger is currently the most user friendly option available.

It is important to note, if coins are secured on a cold wallet and the cold wallet becomes physically lost, the crypto coins are lost with the wallet and can never be replaced. The price for the accessory has yet to be announced but will likely be released in June 2022.

This segment aired on 5 Live on Jan. 19, 2022.