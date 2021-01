GameStop became a battleground on Wall Street when swarms of online investors pushed GameStop’s stock as high as $380 on Wednesday, up from $18 just a few weeks ago. The financial elite, who had placed big bets GameStop’s stock would fall, were left facing billions of dollars in collective losses

CFA Dan Gestine, the Assistant Vice President at an LA-based financial services company, joined 5 Live to break it all down.

This segment aired on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021.