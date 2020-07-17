First cannabis class in the school’s history is coming to Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College will be offering a class focused on the cannabis industry. The course will run for eight weeks and cover all sectors of the industry. The class is a first of its kind in the school’s history and is expected to admit 30 to 35 students this fall. Those who are interested in enrolling can email wfdev@lbcc.edu for more information.

This segment aired on July 15, 2020.