First face mask that sterilizes the air 10x faster than you breathe

A biotech company from Colorado created a new mask that wants you to enjoy breathing in public again.

UM Systems’ UVMask filters and purifies air 10 times faster than you breathe, giving you clean, purified air in real-time. Beyond purifying, the mask filters the air from air pollutants, dust, pollen, leaf mulch, tobacco, brushfire smoke and droplets. The UV-C light is also sealed within the patent-pending Sterile-Vortex, so UV light will not be visible or exposed to the skin when in use.

The mask is reusable and lasts up to six hours on a single charge. A rep from UM Systems told KTLA that by the end of this year, the masks will be retail ready for the consumer market. Next year the company plans to launch the UVMask to healthcare systems and make it a medical personal protective equipment. For $99, you can order one mask, which includes 10 filters and a USB-C charging cable, on its Kickstarter.

This segment aired on July 23, 2020.