A near-perfect condition issue of the first Captain America comic book has sold for $3.1 Million at auction. Captain America Comics No. 1 hit store shelves in December 1940. The comic, sold via Heritage Auctions, was given a condition grade of 9.4. The exact same comic book previously hit the auction block in 2019, when it sold for just $915,000.

This segment aired on 5 Live on April 8, 2022.