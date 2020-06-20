Florida and Texas governors blame COVID-19 spikes on increased testing

As Coronavirus cases spike in Texas and Florida this week, both governors of those states say increased testing is to blame.

Mirroring talking points from the Trump administration, the GOP governors say along with more testing, outbreaks in high-risk areas like jails and nursing homes are culprits.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis also said migrant workers who live in crowded conditions are causing the surge. Yesterday, Florida reported nearly 4,000 new coronavirus cases, a record for that state.

Texas officials say nearly 3,000 new cases have been reported this week.

This segment aired on June 19, 2020.