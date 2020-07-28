Florida theme parks not causing coronavirus outbreaks, according to health officials

Open theme parks are not causing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to county health officials in Florida. Walt Disney World reopened earlier this month, while Universal and SeaWorld reopened in June. Orange County public health officials have been working with the parks to monitor any cases or outbreak, and they have not seen an uptick.

This segment aired on July 27, 2020.