Florida woman takes job as a dishwasher to be with husband during COVID-19 pandemic

A Florida woman took a job as a dishwasher in order to be near her husband.

Mary Daniel says the coronavirus had kept them apart for more than three months because long-term care facilities aren’t allowed to accept visitors. Her 66-year-old husband has Alzheimer’s and lives at a memory care center in Jacksonville.

But his caregivers told Mary his health was declining without her daily visits, so they offered her a job as a dishwasher so she could see him at the end of her shifts. Mary says the hard labor is worth it to be able to spend time with her husband of 24 years.

This segment aired on July 13, 2020.