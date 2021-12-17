Former music studio ‘Grandmaster Recorders’ reopens as gorgeous Hollywood restaurant, bar and rooftop

On this edition of Finally Friday, KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer shares some fun ideas for things to do for the weekend of December 17, 2021.

  • Hollywood’s legendary recording studio Grandmaster Recorders reopens as a gorgeous restaurant, lounge and rooftop bar. Led by the same team behind E.P. & L.P., the space serves up modern Italian food from and husband and wife team Chefs Monty and Jaci Koludrovic, in spacious digs that nod to the building’s rock and roll history.
  • Tour Long Beach’s picturesque Naples Island while taking in the lights and buzz from a wooden gondola. The Gondola Getaway will take you on a romantic, fifty minute cruise where gawking at the cool architecture is as fun as seeing the Christmas lights.
  • For the whole family, hitch a ride on The Polar Express in Perris, CA. The hour long trips feature dancing, singing and an opportunity to meet Santa, as the movie comes to life.
  • If the crunch of the holidays means you’re searching for some calm, relaxing fun, check out a candlelit concert from Fever. Catch some of the city’s top musicians like The Orchid Quartet at different venues around town.

