Fox Sports to have virtual fans during games

When Fox Sports shows baseball this season, fans — at least virtual ones — will be in the stands.

Dodger Stadium will be filled with cardboard cutouts of fans. They run for $299 for the Dugout Club and the new Pavilion Home Run Seats, or $149 for the Loge and Field levels.

For Angelenos, baseball returns Thursday night with the Los Angeles Dodgers playing against the San Francisco Giants at 7 p.m. PDT.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on July 23, 2020.