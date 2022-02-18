On this edition of Finally Friday: The internationally-acclaimed Frieze art show returns from a pandemic pause, celebrate arts and culture for free with this art walk in Beverly Hills, combine the two and have a Picasso-inspired drink poolside at the Beverly Hilton, and run around in your chonies with your friends for a good cause in the Venice Beach Cupid’s Undie Run.
This Finally Friday segment aired on Feb. 18, 2022.
Free art walk in Beverly Hills complements Frieze Week 2022
