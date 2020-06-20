Free drive-in movie nights at Ontario International Airport

If you need a movie fix now the Ontario International Airport is turning one of its parking lots into a drive-in movie theater.

The first showing tonight is “Ford versus Ferrari,” but its already sold out. There will be other showings every other Friday through July 31st.

Other movies that will be played include “The Sandlot”, “The Princess Bride” and “Napolean Dynamite.”

All tickets are free and more information can be found here or by following FlyONT.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/

This segment aired on June 19, 2020.