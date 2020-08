Merchandise from the 2017 Fyre Festival in the Bahamas is now available for purchase.

The U.S. Marshall Service is auctioning hats, shirts, wristbands and other branded items like these from the festival. Proceeds will go to victims of Billy McFarland’s $26 million scam.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/.

This segment aired on August 3, 2020.