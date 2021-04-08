‘Game of Thrones’ sets month-long celebration for Iron Anniversary: VENN + 5 Live

Emma Fyffe from VENN joined 5 Live to talk about the latest in pop culture and video game news.

Game of Thrones is revealing some big news for their Iron Anniversary. Whatever your opinion on the final season, the series had an undeniable impact. Game of Thrones is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary all month long with fan challenges, celebrity fundraisers, and big news for upcoming spin-offs.

The Apple Plus TV show ‘Mythic Quest’, a workplace comedy about a successful video game company, is helping folks deal with a return to normal life ahead of their normal season of programming by premiering a standalone episode. This is sure to be do not miss TV for gamers and comedy fans alike.

E3 2021 has announced that they will not be holding an in person convention. The year’s biggest convention for showcasing new video games, equipment, software and more is now entirely digital. This would normally be disappointing to the people who would go in person, but it’s actually great news for consumers. The convention will be free for all to attend, which could be a fun family event for those interested in electronics and games and those still stuck at home

Godzilla vs. Kong is making fans roar with triumph. The two titans meet on the big and small screens, and audiences are ecstatic. The box office numbers are blowing other pandemic sales numbers out of the water and longtime fans of the world’s two most famous Kaiju are delighted with the latest installment in the franchise.

This segment aired on 5 Live on Thursday, April 8, 2021.