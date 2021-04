Emma Fyffe from VENN joined 5 Live to talk about the latest in pop culture and video game news.

GameStop has had a year of being front and center, first as a flailing company struggling to keep their brick and mortar stores afloat, then as the target of a Reddit scheme which skyrocketed stocks. Now the company is making headlines again as their CEO George Sherman steps down this summer.

This segment aired on 5 Live on Thursday, April 22, 2021.