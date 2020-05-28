George Floyd protestors clash with police in Minnesota and LA

Four police officers in Minneapolis have been fired after video surfaced of one of them kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, who died hours later after being taken into custody.

Outrage over the incident sparked protests Tuesday night and large crowds gathered at the site where Floyd was violently. Despite bystanders pleading with the officers that Floyd was struggling and Floyd himself repeatedly telling the officer holding him down, “I can’t breathe.”

Protestors gathered and marched from the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue, where Floyd was arrested for suspicion of forgery outside a deli, to the Minneapolis Police’s 3rd Precinct building.

Officers dressed in riot gear formed a barrier around the precinct, and WCCO coverage shows the officers using smoke bombs or tear gas, as well as flash grenades, against the demonstrators.

Later in the afternoon, downtown Los Angeles saw a Black Lives Matter protest surface in support of the death of George Floyd.

This segment aired May 27, 2020.