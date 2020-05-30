George Floyd protests continue across the nation

Cities across the nation are continuing to protest over the death of George Floyd and police brutality against African Americans.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who used his knee to pin down George Floyd and ultimately kill him, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers who were present in the scene on Monday are currently under investigation.

Mr. Floyd’s relatives said in a statement that they were disappointed by the decision not to seek first-degree murder charges.

Protests are expected to continue throughout the weekend with plans already in place in cities such as Des Moines, Austin, Miami, New Jersey, Los Angeles, with many others to likey follow.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/

This segment aired May 29, 2020.