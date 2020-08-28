Georgia inmates rush to save correctional officer’s life

A group of inmates in Georgia are being hailed as heroes after saving a correctional officer’s life.

On Aug. 16, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Edmond was conducting a routine cell search. But some of the men noticed that something wasn’t right. Edmond was dropping things and staggering. It turned out that Edmond was experiencing a life-threatening stroke.

Surveillance video showed one of the inmates rushing over to help ease the deputy into a chair, another used Edmond’s radio to call for help and other inmates started banging on the walls to get the attention of another deputy. Medical help soon arrived.

Edmond underwent surgery and is now recovering at home, according to a report by CNN.

This segment aired on Aug. 27, 2020.