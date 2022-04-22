This weekend, KTLA 5 Live’s Samantha, Andy and Bobby hopped on the Amtrak Surfliner to San Juan Capistrano’s favorite Trevor’s at the Tracks to preview this weekend’s California Wine Festival in Dana Point.

Starting Friday, April 22, listen to live music while enjoying fine wines and gourmet food from dozens of restaurants, wineries, and vendors – including Trevor’s.

A portion of the festival proceeds will be donated to local charities like the Surfrider Foundation.

If you miss the Dana Point festival, the group will be repeating the ocean-front fest on upcoming dates in Huntington Beach, Carlsbad and Santa Barbara.

Tickets are available on the California Wine Festival website.