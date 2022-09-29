Google is shutting down Stadia, its cloud gaming service. The service will remain live for players until January 2023. All Stadia hardware purchased through the Google Store, as well as all the games and add-on content purchased from the Stadia store will be refunded.

Google debuted Stadia in 2019, which allowed gamers to stream video games over the internet rather than needing expensive gaming consoles. Google had hoped Stadia would revolutionize how people play video games, but it failed to catch on with enough gamers.

This segment aired on September 29, 2022.