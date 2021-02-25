GTA V blamed for spike in Chicago carjackings; lawmaker wants it banned: VENN + 5 Live

Emma Fyffe from Venn joined 5 Live to talk about the latest in video game news.

It seems like once every few years, government or parent groups single out a few video games they find problematic. Now, Illinois State Rep. Marcus C. Evans, Jr. has introduced a bill that would ban the sale of the popular video game “Grand Theft Auto” among others, in response to a rise in Chicago carjackings.

Meanwhile, the future is here with new virtual reality headset upgrades from Playstation. It’s easier (and cheaper) than ever to live out futuristic fantasies with this space-age tech. CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan recently revealed the company’s plans for a new VR headset for the Playstation 5 that features a single cord and more advanced technology than ever before.

