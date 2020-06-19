Guess the price tag of these Southern California homes with breathtaking views

5 Live loves looking at Los Angeles real estate. This week Samantha Cortese picked four homes with beautiful views of the California landscape. She challenged the team to guess the price tag of each home.

Each home is under 1 million dollars and is located in areas where you will see breathtaking views of either the mountains, a beach, a park, or Downtown Los Angeles.

Play along with the team and see if you can guess the price tag of each home!

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.

Follow Our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KTLA5Live/

This segment aired June 18, 2020.