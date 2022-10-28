For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese get in a net with spiders, roam Victorian mansions of L.A.’s past, and marvel at remarkable carvers.
- Glimpse into the secret life of spiders at the Natural History Museum. Stroll through the open-air pavilion to see hundreds of orb weavers, tarantulas, jumping spiders, and their webs all around you. The exhibit runs through Nov. 27.
- Located within the gated “neighborhood” of Heritage Square Museum, Cemetery Lane features 13 themed “trick-r-treat stops” and other surprises. Adults can geek out on the 1800’s Victorian architecture saved from demolition around L.A. The event runs through Oct. 30.
- Carved at Descanso Gardens welcomes all ages for carved pumpkins, the popular pumpkin house, hay maze, and holiday-themed food and drinks. Guests will find UV “black light” experiences, artists sculpting pumpkins, and a special Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) installation at the amphitheater. Carved runs through Halloween night.
This segment aired on KTLA 5 News on Oct. 28, 2022.