For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese get in a net with spiders, roam Victorian mansions of L.A.’s past, and marvel at remarkable carvers.

Glimpse into the secret life of spiders at the Natural History Museum. Stroll through the open-air pavilion to see hundreds of orb weavers, tarantulas, jumping spiders, and their webs all around you. The exhibit runs through Nov. 27.

Located within the gated “neighborhood” of Heritage Square Museum, Cemetery Lane features 13 themed “trick-r-treat stops” and other surprises. Adults can geek out on the 1800’s Victorian architecture saved from demolition around L.A. The event runs through Oct. 30.

Carved at Descanso Gardens welcomes all ages for carved pumpkins, the popular pumpkin house, hay maze, and holiday-themed food and drinks. Guests will find UV “black light” experiences, artists sculpting pumpkins, and a special Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) installation at the amphitheater. Carved runs through Halloween night.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 News on Oct. 28, 2022.