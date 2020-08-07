Hand sanitizer is not safe to drink, health officials warn

The nation’s top health officials are warning people not to drink hand sanitizer.

Four people have died, and many others have become seriously ill. Officials stress that although sanitizer works when applied to hands, it is not safe to ingest. Some people suffered impaired vision or seizures after drinking sanitizer. There have been warnings about more than 100 hand sanitizer products that contained methanol rather than alcohol. But officials said it’s unsafe to drink under any circumstances.

This segment aired on August 6, 2020.