Hasbro is allowing fans to live out their fantasies of becoming an action figures. The toy company is introducing a new line of toys called the Selfie Series. It uses a digital scan of a person’s face, then 3D prints it on the body of an action figure. The face scanning is done through the Hasbro Pulse app and allows customers to put their face on popular IP like G.I. Joe, Ghostbusters, Power Rangers, Marvel and Star Wars. A Selfie Series action figure will cost $59.99 and will ship this fall. Certain lucky fans visiting the Hasbro Pulse booth at San Diego Comic-Con will get the first chance to try it out.

Dynamo Pictures is based in Tokyo and has been around for 30 years, providing CG work and motion capture for games and anime. Nintendo made the announcement of the complete buyout as they ready to make their first big-screen adaptation in decades, the CG “Super Mario Bros.” film due out next year. Nintendo has not announced any specific plans for upcoming movies or TV shows based on their characters. The deal is expected to be completed by Oct. 3.

The “Lord of the Rings” series is coming soon. “The Rings of Power” will be a prequel to the blockbuster movies. A full teaser trailer was just released. “The Rings of Power” premieres on Prime Video on Sept. 2.