HBO has released the first teaser trailer for the television adaptation of the highly acclaimed video game The Last of Us. The series, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay, is set to debut on HBO Max in 2023.

The Last of Us tells the story of Joel (Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie (Ramsay), across a post-apocalyptic United States. On the journey, the pair must survive encounters with hostile humans and cannibalistic creatures infected by a strain of a mutated fungus.