Heat wave and fire danger warning for this weekend

Excessive heat advisories and warnings are in effect for almost all of Southern California with temperatures hitting the triple digits in the valley and mountain areas. The high temperatures are raising concerns about wildfires.

Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom gave an update about the state’s firefighting response. He says one of the biggest challenges is finding replacements for inmate firefighters who were released early because of the pandemic.

Moreover, for those who don’t have air conditioning at home, emergency cooling centers will be open this weekend. They will operate in compliance with physical distancing and other safety criteria. To find the cooling center closest to you, visit their website or dial 211.

5 Live is KTLA’s digital-only newscast and streams on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app weekdays at 4 p.m.