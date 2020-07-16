High-profile Twitter accounts hacked in massive bitcoin scam

On Wednesday afternoon, many high-profile Twitter accounts were hacked in a bitcoin scam. Hackers tweeted messages through the compromised accounts urging people to send thousands of dollars in bitcoin. Among the accounts that were hacked include former president Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Kanye West, and Elon Musk, along with big-name companies such as Apple and Uber.

The tweets have since been deleted from those accounts. A spokesperson with Twitter is aware of the issue and is working to restore the accounts.

This segment aired on July 15, 2020.