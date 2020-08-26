How birth order plays a role in your personality

A recent study looked at how birth order can play a role in the formation of personalities.

A poll conducted by YouGov, a British market research firm, asked over 1,700 people to compare themselves to their siblings on different parameters.

The results that came back were that younger siblings tended to think they were funnier, more relaxed and easy-going. Older siblings felt they were more responsible, more organized and more successful.

Meanwhile, middle children often experienced the most jealousy and were more likely to be rebels in the family, but also tended to believe they were the most sociable.

This segment aired on Aug. 25, 2020.